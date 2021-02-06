Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $303,871.00

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $190.36 million and approximately $303,871.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $39,573.76 or 1.02483514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00182144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00063059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00076123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047043 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

