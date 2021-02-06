Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.10

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.10 and traded as high as $31.12. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 14,469 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $203.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.
About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.
