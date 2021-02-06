Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.10

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.10 and traded as high as $31.12. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 14,469 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $203.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.