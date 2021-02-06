HUSD (HUSD) Hits Market Cap of $468.16 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $468.16 million and $155.29 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.38 or 0.01196217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.66 or 0.06416265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 468,753,359 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.