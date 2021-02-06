Hush Market Capitalization Reaches $255,989.12 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $255,989.12 and $19,558.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00244231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00091841 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00030604 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

