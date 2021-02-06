Hydro Price Up 47% Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Hydro has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $40,982.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro has traded 47% higher against the dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.35 or 0.01194493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.10 or 0.06526946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00052971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00035177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro is an open-source blockchain project, with a global community of passionate smart contract and product development specialists dedicated to solving the unbanked problem. Hydro’s vision is to be the life of a new global decentralized economy, allowing for secure and interoperable decentralized applications across P2P payments, B2B payments, Point of Sale, Remittance, Lending, Credit, Savings, and Tokenization. This new ecosystem is built on top of our revolutionary ERC-1484 identity standard. Project Hydro was launched in March 2018 with the goal of changing the lives of 2 Billion unbanked people forever. The project was incubated by Hydrogen, one of the leading fintech API companies in the world, named “Fintech Startup of the Year” by KPMG and “World Changing Technology” by Fast Company. The Hydrogen team knew they were onto something great, when over 10,000 developers answered the original call to action. This is when Project Hydro expanded to be a global, decentralized, and open-source project run by the community for the global community! Now any of you can be a part of Project Hydro and help to change the world. Project Hydro is run by a group of elected representatives, what we call “Decentralization Ambassadors” or DAs for short. The DAs are tasked with maintaining the Hydro protocols, encouraging new developers in the ecosystem, and helping companies launch enterprise applications and new infrastructure on top of the ecosystem. The DAs maintain a treasury of HYDRO tokens that are used to encourage long-term sustainability of the ecosystem by incentivizing new development. Anyone globally across engineering, product management, marketing, community management, and design, can join Project Hydro. Elections take place on a rolling basis, with Officer elections happening every 6 months. Over 100 DAs will be elected in Project Hydro’s first two years. Please see our Governance page for more details on this democratic process! “

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

