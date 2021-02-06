Hydro Protocol Trading Up 9.1% This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $852,390.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00062942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01190561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.25 or 0.06310209 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00035186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.