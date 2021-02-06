HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $6,114.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00177340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00084995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00062109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00225558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00044108 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

