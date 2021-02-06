Hyperion Price Tops $0.0482 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $20,493.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.01213687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.77 or 0.06519492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005762 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 84,951,258 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

