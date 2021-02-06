Hyve Hits 1-Day Volume of $452,116.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $792,009.19 and approximately $452,116.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve token can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00050062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00184710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00061104 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00223277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00043732 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Token Trading

Hyve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.