I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Up 81.3% Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $13,919.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 81.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00303320 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037635 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003223 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $864.64 or 0.02177420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,677,437 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.