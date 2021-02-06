iBTC Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded 142.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. iBTC has a market cap of $19,986.96 and approximately $163.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00181314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00062239 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00075778 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00222192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00043932 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.