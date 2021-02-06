ICON Market Cap Reaches $467.97 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, ICON has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $467.97 million and $74.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002008 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,992,746 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars.

