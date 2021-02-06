Iconic Token Price Tops $0.19 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $1,562.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00180221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00078536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00061956 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00225759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

