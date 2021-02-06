Idea Chain Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $232,961.00 (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $118.77 million and $232,961.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00005766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00179934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00062010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00078255 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00228334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.