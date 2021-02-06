Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Idena has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $97,831.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061422 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00241297 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 64,499,768 coins and its circulating supply is 36,989,010 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

Buying and Selling Idena

Idena can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

