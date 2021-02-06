IDEX Hits Market Cap of $37.02 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 70.7% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $37.02 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.01126431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06514112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000166 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,405,555 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars.

