IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,946 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Conning Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX opened at $502.64 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $522.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.17 and a 200-day moving average of $430.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

