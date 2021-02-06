Idle Price Tops $12.26 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Idle token can currently be bought for approximately $12.26 or 0.00031759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $868,747.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00180685 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00062891 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00075192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00231809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047183 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,110 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

