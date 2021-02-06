IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Trading 1.2% Higher

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 7,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 17,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11.

IGG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGGGF)

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 24 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

