Ignition (IC) Market Cap Reaches $133,519.51

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $133,519.51 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 97.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for about $0.0966 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,694.61 or 1.00205581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00062068 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,395,768 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,382,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

