ImageCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $152,026.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $176,574.58 and approximately $152,026.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000210 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000945 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,867,423 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

