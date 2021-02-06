IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,123.12

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,123.12 and traded as high as $1,305.00. IMI plc (IMI.L) shares last traded at $1,288.00, with a volume of 372,605 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IMI plc (IMI.L) to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded IMI plc (IMI.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IMI plc (IMI.L) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,108.57 ($14.48).

Get IMI plc (IMI.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,241.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,123.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.