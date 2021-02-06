indaHash Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. indaHash has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $12,805.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. One indaHash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.04 or 0.01195732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.10 or 0.06500436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00052703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000170 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash (IDH) is a token. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.