Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.13% of Independent Bank worth $99,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

INDB stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

