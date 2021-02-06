Indexed Finance Price Reaches $15.18 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $15.18 or 0.00037743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 104.6% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00181363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062411 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00076129 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00222856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

Indexed Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

