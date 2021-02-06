Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFJPY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Informa stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. Informa has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.58.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

