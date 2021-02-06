Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,686 shares of company stock worth $4,199,155 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $43.78 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -118.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

