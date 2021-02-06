Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for about 2.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Ingredion worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,590,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after buying an additional 1,504,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $29,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $83.41 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

