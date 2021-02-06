Ink Protocol (XNK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $52,027.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $682,251.83 and approximately $52,027.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.50 or 0.01198101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.74 or 0.06362795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.