Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.08

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.08 and traded as high as $29.66. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 363,106 shares traded.

INE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$28.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.28.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.08.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$162.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -119.57%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

