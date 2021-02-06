Innova Price Tops $0.0125 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Innova has a market cap of $86,135.18 and approximately $13.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018148 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000701 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

