Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR opened at $211.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average is $144.87.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.