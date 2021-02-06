Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.97. 6,519 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.