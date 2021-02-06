Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Trading 0.2% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.