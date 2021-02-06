INO COIN (INO) Price Reaches $7.10 on Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $540,706.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $7.10 or 0.00017678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.48 or 0.01139174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.66 or 0.06443577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014661 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

