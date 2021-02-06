INO COIN Trading Up 13.8% This Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $533,075.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $6.88 or 0.00017725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.86 or 0.01176916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.29 or 0.06404880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022849 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015240 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

