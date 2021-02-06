Insight Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $565.65 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Insight Chain token can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00004097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $565.65 million and $2.62 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00097407 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002694 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

INB is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

