Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Installed Building Products worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBP opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $126.92.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

