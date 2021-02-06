Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,793.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,651.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

