Insula (ISLA) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Insula has a market cap of $123,137.22 and approximately $2,269.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insula has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00098277 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002732 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,162 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

