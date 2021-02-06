Insureum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $337,232.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $337,232.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.39 or 0.01183775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.06 or 0.06261712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00050432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.