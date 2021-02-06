INT Chain (INT) Reaches One Day Volume of $889,058.00

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.04 or 0.01195732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.10 or 0.06500436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00052703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000170 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.