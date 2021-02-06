INT (INT) Reaches One Day Volume of $265,370.00

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $265,370.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INT has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

INT Coin Profile

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

