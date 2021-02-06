INT (INT) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $469,650.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INT has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.48 or 0.01139174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.66 or 0.06443577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014661 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars.

