Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

IART stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

