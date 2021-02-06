Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lowered by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.