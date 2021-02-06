Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,212 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

