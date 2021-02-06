Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) vs. First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN) Financial Survey

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of First Montauk Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and First Montauk Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 6.90% 2.24% 0.23% First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and First Montauk Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 11.62 $161.00 million $2.27 31.68 First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Montauk Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Interactive Brokers Group and First Montauk Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 3 0 2.50 First Montauk Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus target price of $65.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.27%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than First Montauk Financial.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats First Montauk Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. Further, the company provides electronic execution and clearing services. It serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About First Montauk Financial

First Montauk Financial Corp. operates as financial services holding company for First Montauk Securities Corp. It provides securities brokerage and investment services to a diverse retail and institutional clients, as well as corporate finance and investment banking services to corporations and businesses. The company was founded on December 20, 1963 and is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

