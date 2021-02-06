International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 10,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 33,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

