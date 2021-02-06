International Petroleum (IPC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect International Petroleum to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$127.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

